Report on vaccine mandates to be tabled – South African health minister

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that senior officials were leading consultations with a number of stakeholders and should be able to present recommendations for vaccine mandates at the next National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

“The issue of vaccination mandates remains a difficult topic in our midst. While there are different views on the matter, the undisputed fact is that the more people are vaccinated the more we can open many economic and social activities safely,” Phaahla said during a media briefing on Friday.

In the State of Nations Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government intended to do away with the state of disaster for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phaahla said the health department was then tasked with coming up with new ways to protect the public from the pandemic spread and impact.

Other departments were also tasked with coming up with other instruments that could also be used for that purpose.

Phaahla said the reopening of several industries, such as arts and sports, is dependent on vaccination rates.

“We hope the reviewed health regulations and others from other departments will assist in a guided reopening of various economic and social activities, especially in the leisure and tourism areas with less risk of super spreaders,” he said.

Phaahla said the Omicron variant remained the most “dominant” with a subvariant called BA.2 accounting for 78 percent of the infections in January and February in the country.

In an effort to defeat the pandemic, he urged locals to vaccinate, saying unlike in the past, people cannot blame vaccines apartheid as the country had enough vaccines.