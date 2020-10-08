Rio de Janeiro has allowed samba musical gatherings to restart in the city, while extending some coronavirus restrictions until October 20, Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Wednesday.

Previously authorized cultural events such as shows and musical gatherings – known as “rodas de samba” – were allowed by the city administration on the condition that they observe safety measures, according to the report.

But at an event in the popular Pedra do Sal samba spot on Monday, many of the hundreds of participants did not wear face masks, G1 said.

Rio’s legendary carnival, which was scheduled for February, has meanwhile been postponed.

Restrictions in force concern beach areas, numbers of people that may be in bars or restaurants, and alcohol consumption.

Brazil has confirmed more than 4.9 million coronavirus infections, the third-highest number after the United States and India. They include over 277,000 infections in Rio de Janeiro.