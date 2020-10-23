The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has appealed to Customs House Agents and shippers to promptly report their shipment complaints for timely intervention and redress.

The appeal was made when the Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, Mrs. Monica Josiah paid a courtesy call on the President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Mr. Edward Akrong on 21st October, 2020.

She reiterated the GSA’s commitment to protecting and promoting the interest of shippers in Ghana and its preparedness to readily address shipment challenges reported to its offices across the country. She was hopeful freight forwarders will heed the appeal and advise their clients on appropriate and cost-effective ways of doing business, especially on the avoidance of demurrage and detention charges.

Mrs. Josiah commended GIFF for its effort and contribution towards the growth of the shipping industry in Ghana and stressed the need for all stakeholders to work more closely together for its common good.

She recounted successes the two bodies have chalked through collaboration in recent times in addressing industry issues.

For his part, Mr. Akrong commended the GSA on its effort to make its services known to shippers across Ghana. He, however, recommended that the GSA intensifies its shipper sensitisation programmes to inform the trading public about its availability to assist shippers in addressing shipping and logistics related challenges.

The GIFF president said such regular sensitisation interventions would equip importers and exporters with the requisite knowledge to enable them to make informed business decisions to cut down cost and delays. He assured the GSA of GIFF’s commitment to the professional improvement of their membership to better serve the interest of shippers.