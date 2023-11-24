Home Science Technology Report shows Smartphone Sales could rise again

Report shows Smartphone Sales could rise again

By
techfocus24
-
0
Smartphones
Smartphones
Latest report from Canalys indicates early signs of a recovery in the smartphone market, as shipment is expected to decline by only 5 per cent year-on-year to 1.13 billion units in 2023 compared with a 12 per cent drop in 2022.

In its global smartphone forecast, Canalys said the smaller decline is being fuelled by a return to growth in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America at 9 per cent, 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

The market is then expected to rebound fully in 2024, with shipments to reach 1.17 billion units, up 4 per cent.

Senior analyst at Canalys, Toby Zhu said the “smartphone industry is clearly emerging from its darkest days”, with consumers placing more value on their devices due to average selling price hitting $440 today compared with $332 in 2017, which he said was a peak year for the sector.

Sanyam Chaurasia, also senior analyst, said the smartphone rebound will be driven by upgrades in emerging markets as “devices remain integral to connectivity, entertainment and productivity”.

Chaurasia also said one-in-three smartphones shipped in 2024 will be sold in Asia Pacific due to strong upgrade demand.

Canalys noted Chinese brands including Honor and Xiaomi “are expected to aggressively expand outside Greater China” thanks to improving business conditions. 

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2012-2022 News Ghana
WP Radio
WP Radio
OFFLINE LIVE