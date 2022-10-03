Report unsatisfactory service – PURC to Ghanaians

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has encouraged consumers to report unsatisfactory services rendered by the Utility companies to the Commission for redress.

Mr Seth Kponyo, the Upper East Regional Manager of the Commission who gave the advice said reporting complaints to the Commission was free and would enable affected consumers to access justice.

It would also put the Utility companies on their toes and check to ensure that they delivered quality services to consumers, he added.

Mr Kponyo who is also in charge of the North East Region was speaking to congregants of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at Sumbrungu, a community in the Bolgatanga Municipality as part of the Commission’s outreach programmes, to sensitise Ghanaians on the role of the Commission.

The Regional Manager explained that the PURC was established by Act of Parliament of 1997, Act 538, to regulate and approve the utility tariffs of utility companies including electricity and water and by extension, transportation of natural gas.

It also monitors and assesses standard performance of utility companies to ensure that the services provided were frequent, quality and safe for usage.

Mr Kponyo indicated that as part of the Commission’s mandate, the interest of the consumer and the utility service providers were protected and value for money ensured.

“As a Commission, the PURC receives, investigates and settles any utility related complaints.

“This means that anytime a consumer has a complaint or is not satisfied with any of the services from the utility service providers, you have the right to lodge a complaint with the PURC and the PURC will investigate and ensure you get justice,” he added.

On the acquisition of service connection processes, the Regional Manager explained that a customer who had paid the full quotation (amount) provided by the utility company, was not required to provide any further services for the connection.

He said in February, 2022, the PURC approved new quotations for both Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which required a consumer to pay GH₵700.00 for a new metre and GH₵1,020.00 for straight service connection.

“If it is one pole extension, you are to pay GH₵2,920.00 and if it is two poles extension, you are supposed to pay GH₵4,520.00 and anytime you pay, you are not supposed to buy anything again,” he stressed.

Mr Kponyo also schooled the congregants on effective ways of conserving energy and encouraged Ghanaians to buy quality products to ensure, they did not consume much energy.