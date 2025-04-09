Report Warns Youth Exclusion Risks Ghana’s Clean Energy Transition

A new study by the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) cautions that Ghana’s ambition to reach net‑zero carbon emissions by 2060 may falter unless young people are fully integrated into the energy transition.

The research, part of SYND’s mandate to promote inclusive governance in natural resource and environmental sectors, finds that 71 percent of Ghanaian youth are eager to engage in the country’s low‑carbon economy yet face barriers including limited platforms for participation, policy exclusion, and lack of financing.

SYND’s National Coordinator, Chibeze Ezekiel, argues that youth engagement must be reframed from a social concern to a core economic opportunity. “Ghana must recognize that youth participation is a cornerstone of a viable clean energy market,” he said, urging institutions such as the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and other key bodies to mainstream young voices in the drafting, implementation and review of energy policies.

The report highlights a striking mismatch between ambition and support: 93 percent of surveyed youth expressed interest in launching clean energy startups, but 86 percent cited funding shortages as their greatest obstacle. To address this gap, SYND proposes the creation of a Youth Clean Energy Entrepreneurship Fund in partnership with government, academia and the private sector to underwrite innovation, research, training and capacity building.

Equally pressing is the need to align education with industry demand. With 90 percent of respondents identifying technical expertise as vital for clean energy careers, the study calls for a comprehensive skills development programme encompassing vocational training, internships and technical courses in renewable technologies. SYND contends that bridging this skills gap will not only reduce youth unemployment but also enhance Ghana’s attractiveness to green investors.

The research also warns of broader social risks if youth in mineral‑host communities are sidelined. SYND cautions that unequal resource development can trigger human rights abuses and social unrest, undermining both sustainability goals and investor confidence. The organisation therefore urges policymakers, energy companies, financial institutions and development partners to adopt an intentional, youth‑centred approach to the energy transition.

Failure to heed these recommendations, SYND warns, could jeopardise Ghana’s Energy Transition and Investment Plan and stall progress on climate commitments. The study underscores that meaningful youth inclusion is not an optional extra but an essential component of a resilient, future‑proof energy sector.

Ghana’s experience may offer lessons for other African nations, where nearly 600 million people still lack electricity access. SYND believes that, if executed well, Ghana’s model of youth‑driven clean energy innovation could serve as a blueprint for the continent’s green industrial revolution.

As the world pivots towards decarbonisation, Ghana stands at a crossroads: by empowering its young citizens today, the country can build a thriving energy economy that not only delivers environmental benefits but also fosters inclusive growth and social stability.