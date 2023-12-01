Reports of Gun Shots heard in Guinea-Bissau

Gunshots were heard overnight in Guinea-Bissau’s capital, Bissau, till Friday morning, Xinhua reporters there said.

“There has been shooting from automatic weapons in the morning in the capital, and we are very worried because we do not know what is happening,” said a resident in Bissau.

On Feb. 1, 2022, some members of the Guinea-Bissau military launched a failed coup against President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the government later confirmed.