Reports of military training exacerbate Taiwan Strait tensions

China has insisted that the US stop weapons deliveries and military contact with Taiwan, in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that US forces had been training Taiwan’s local maritime personnel.

The US newspaper reported that around two dozen US special forces and soldiers had been working with Taiwan’s local maritime forces on “small-boat training.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing would take “all necessary steps” to guarantee its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The report also generated reaction in Taiwan, where Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said that Taiwan would do it best to defend its sovereignty.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-governing democratic island part of its territory.

According to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency, Pentagon spokesman John Supple declined to comment on the specifics of the WSJ report.

“Our support for and defence relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Supple said.

Tensions across the Taiwan Straits are already high following 150 incursions by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone since October 1.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday that Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom amid the heightened tensions with Beijing.

Speaking at the Yushan Forum, a platform for Asian regional dialogue that is this year themed on security, Tsai said Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with regional players to prevent armed conflict.

“Taiwan does not seek military confrontation,” Tsai told the forum, attended by a number of international speakers representing 10 countries.

“It hopes for a peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually-beneficial coexistence with its neighbours. But Taiwan will also do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life,” Tsai said.

Speaking at the same event, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott noted the strong US commitment to Taiwan.

“I don’t think America could stand by and watch Taiwan swallowed up. I don’t think Australia should be indifferent to the fate of a fellow democracy of almost 25 million people,” Abbott told the forum.

“That’s why Taiwan’s friends are so important now: to stress that Taiwan’s future should be decided by its own people; and to let Beijing know that any attempt at coercion would have incalculable consequences,” Abbott said.