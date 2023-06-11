Reposition yourselves for government’s support for entrepreneurship

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has urged the 2022 batch of graduands of the St. Teresa’s College of Education (TERESCO), Hohoe, to reposition themselves to take advantage of government’s supportive environment for entrepreneurship.

He urged them to also reposition for development of creative minds for innovation.

Dr Adutwum in a speech read on his behalf by Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie, Director for Tertiary Education, on the 14th annual Congregation and the first of the Bachelor of Education programme, said government had prioritised the professional development of teachers and recognised their crucial role in shaping the future of the nation.

“With the introduction of professional development allowance for teachers and investing in training programmes and continuous professional development opportunities,

“The government ensures that teachers are equipped with the latest teaching methodologies, pedagogical skills, and subject knowledge.”

Dr Adutwum noted that teaching was not merely a job but a calling which required a commitment to lifelong learning, a dedication to cultivating young minds and unwavering belief in the power of education to shape the world.

He said tasked the graduation class to embrace their passion for teaching and let it guide their everyday endeavour.

Dr Adutwum called on them to embrace challenges since they were opportunities for growth, embrace diversity of learners to enrich their educational experience and embrace the power of education to transform lives, for it was a privilege and a responsibility they held in their hands.

He called on them to work together to create a future where every child had access to quality education, where no dream was out of reach and where every young mind could blossom and thrive.

Dr Adutwum noted that government had released the sum of GH¢241,913,000 for payment of teacher trainee allowance across the country.

He revealed that the government had earmarked some Colleges of Education to be converted into full-fledged Universities, adding that work was also in progress at all 46 Colleges benefiting from a 300-bed capacity hostels project.

The ceremony on the theme: “Social Emotional Learning: An essential skill for the 21st century teacher.”

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, Pencils of Promise, said through Social Emotional Learning (SEL), a teacher was able to acquire skills that would enable them to become self-aware of who they were socially.

Mr Gobah said through SEL, teachers were able to take good decisions and become responsible to their communities and school environments.

Ms Sophia A. Micah, Principal of the College, said the College was the only female College among the seven high performing Colleges of Education in Ghana based on the Fidelity of Implementation of the B. Ed Programme Report.

She said although the College was proud of its achievements, there was more room for improvement, adding that the support of stakeholders had brought the College thus far.

She said the College was a beneficiary of government’s 300-bed capacity hostels which was timely because it would enable the College accommodate students comfortably.

Ms Micah said the College was unable to recruit more staff since they did not have financial clearance, which was affecting some departments of the College.

The College, she said, needed a Home Economics complex block with equipment and Science laboratory to help the College effectively teach the subjects.

Ms Micah advised the graduands to engage in continuous professional development to equip themselves adequately to meet the demands of the changing trends in education.

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, noted that education was a key factor in bringing about socio-economic transformation and urged the graduands to make significant and everlasting impact in the lives of individuals and communities they found themselves.

A total of 230 students graduated from the Early Childhood, Primary and Junior High School Education Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) programmes offered by the College.

Ms Christine Duphey, emerged as the overall best student.