Representative commission in Liberia and others celebrate ECOWAS at 48

The Office of the Resident Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, in collaboration with the ECOWAS Regional Radio, and the ECOWAS Volunteers Program (EVP) in Liberia, hosted festivities commemorating the 48th anniversary of ECOWAS on Saturday, 27th May, 2023, under the theme “Towards Shared Prosperity”.

Activities marking the events commenced with a ‘Walk for ECOWAS’ and climaxed with a ‘West African Food Festival’ on the premises of the ECOWAS House in Liberia. The occasion was graced by officials of government, heads of agencies from the United Nations and the diplomatic corps, as well as international organizations, members of civil society, students’ organizations, and well-wishers. Most significantly was the outstanding performance by the Armed Forces of Liberia who led the walk with the Army Chief of Staff in attendance. The Aspen Medical Care was also available to check the vitals of participants.

Addressing guests at the celebrations, H.E. Josephine Nkrumah recounted the numerous contributions of ECOWAS to the attainment of regional peace, security and development. She also reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to the realization of ECOWAS Vision 2050, geared towards fostering the ideals of self-sufficiency and prosperity for community citizens.

Goodwill messages were also presented by representatives of the ECOWAS Parliament, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the National Elections Commission, Minister of Internal Affairs, the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, and the ECOWAS Solidarity School System led by children from the nursery and kindergarten.

The 48th anniversary continues with a radio program hosting young students discussing the achievements, challenges, and future of ECOWAS, alongside other activities organized by the EVP, including the publication of the statement by the President of the ECOWAS Commission.