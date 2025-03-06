Representatives of Social Institutions in Al-Quds Laud HM the King’s Initiatives in Support of Holy City Residents during Ramadan

Al Quds – Several representatives of social welfare institutions in Al-Quds have praised the significant initiatives launched under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to alleviate the suffering of the Holy City’s inhabitants during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the occasion of the distribution of food aid (Iftar Ramadan) to 20 social welfare establishments as part of the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency’s food support program for Al-Quds residents, representatives of these establishments praised to MAP the Agency’s efforts to support vulnerable groups in the Holy City.

In this regard, Executive Director of the “Wadi Al Joz” Charity Association Diaa Al Husseini hailed the Agency’s initiative to provide food aid to families and social institutions in Al Quds, calling it a “noble initiative” aimed at backing the inhabitants of Al Quds, and praised the High Benevolence with which HM the King constantly surrounds the Al-Quds population, particularly in Ramadan.

For her part, coordinator of the “Al-Thawr Silwan” Women’s Center Sara Heidaf expressed her gratitude to His Majesty the King for His constant and ongoing support for the resilience of the inhabitants of Al Quds. In this connection, she praised the “pioneering and commendable” humanitarian programs and initiatives carried out by the Bayt Mal Al Qods Agency in the Holy City.

In turn, president of the “Nour” association for the visually impaired Mohammed Essaayad expressed his thanks to His Majesty the King, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, for his High Consideration in favor of vulnerable categories in Al Quds, particularly people with special needs, stressing that Royal Initiatives play a major role in alleviating the suffering of this population.

Benefiting some 20 social establishments, including orphanages, foster homes, special care centers and five neighborhood committees in the old city, this humanitarian operation aimed at Al-Quds families in need involves the distribution of 22 types of the most widely consumed foodstuffs.