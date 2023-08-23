Republic Bank lauded for their commitment towards socio-economic growth

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei – Tutu II has commended the Managing Director and Management of the Republic Bank for their commitment to fostering meaningful relationships with the community.

He also expressed his appreciation for the Bank’s initiatives being carried out within Kumasi and the country as a whole, “I am honoured to learn about all the exciting banking initiatives you are carrying out for my people in Kumasi and for our nation, Ghana.

A statement issued by the Republic Bank Ghana PLC said the Asantehene made the comment when the Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana PLC called on the Otumfuo to show appreciation to him for honouring the bank’s invitation to Trinidad and Tobago during the Emancipation Day celebration.

The courtesy call also served as a platform for the discussion of further collaboration that would mutually benefit Republic Bank and the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene assured the Management of Republic Bank Ghana PLC of his support and urged them to always give off their best to grow the Bank.

“Like I mentioned to your Board Members in Trinidad, I want a Bank that will inure to the development of our country, adding value to our economy and most importantly creating employment for the youth,” the Asantehene added.

Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, the Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, conveyed the gratitude of Mr. Vincent Pereira, RFHL’s Board Chairman and Mr. Nigel Baptiste, RFHL’s President / CEO and Managing Director, Republic Bank Limited, Trinidad and Tobago, to the Asantehene for gracing the Emancipation Luncheon and his advice to the Bank.

He reaffirmed Republic Bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the socio-economic growth of the community and the nation at large.

“Your Majesty, Republic Bank will continue to enhance its products and service delivery to the people of Kumasi and churn out excellent customer experience whilst supporting the communities through its Power to Make a Difference Programme under its corporate social responsibility efforts,” Mr. Dzoboku added.