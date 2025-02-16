Republic Bank Leaders Forge Economic Dialogue with Ghana’s President Mahama

Senior executives from Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC and its parent firm, Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), met with Ghana’s newly elected President John Dramani Mahama this week, signaling a shared commitment to bolstering economic ties between Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Led by Managing Director Benjamin Dzoboku, the delegation congratulated Mahama on his recent electoral victory and outlined strategies for collaborative growth, emphasizing financial inclusivity and private-sector support.

During the closed-door meeting, Dzoboku spotlighted Republic Bank’s flagship initiatives, including its pioneering role in expanding mortgage financing and democratizing credit card access for Ghana’s low- to middle-income earners—a move that has broken barriers in a market long dominated by high-income clients. He also detailed ongoing efforts to fund women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs), aligning with broader national goals to close gender gaps in economic participation. “Financial empowerment is a catalyst for inclusive growth,” Dzoboku remarked, underscoring the bank’s focus on grassroots impact.

Vincent Pereira, RFHL’s Chairman, echoed this sentiment, reaffirming the group’s dedication to Ghana’s development agenda. “Our investments here are not just transactional—they’re transformational,” Pereira stated, pledging closer collaboration with government agencies to spur job creation and entrepreneurship. The discussions come amid heightened calls for private-sector involvement in addressing Ghana’s economic challenges, including inflation and currency volatility, which have strained households and businesses alike.

The meeting underscored a recurring theme in Mahama’s policy vision: leveraging partnerships with financial institutions to drive large-scale progress. With Republic Bank controlling significant market share in mortgages and retail banking, analysts suggest its influence could help shape critical reforms, such as easing credit access for underserved demographics. However, challenges persist, including regulatory hurdles and the need for faster digital adoption in rural areas.

Notably absent from the dialogue were specific timelines or monetary commitments, though insiders hint at pending announcements linked to SME funding pools. The delegation’s presence—which included RFHL Vice President P. Vic Salickram and Republic Bank Ghana’s Acting Board Chairman David Addo-Ashong—highlighted the strategic importance of Ghana to RFHL’s West African operations.

As Ghana navigates post-election economic recalibration, collaborations like this could prove pivotal. For Republic Bank, the engagement signals more than goodwill—it’s a calculated step to align its growth with national priorities, ensuring its services remain central to Ghana’s unfolding development story.

President Mahama’s office has yet to issue a formal statement on the talks, but sources close to the administration suggest further high-level dialogues with financial stakeholders are anticipated in the coming months. For now, all eyes remain on how rhetoric translates into actionable policies for a population eager for tangible change.