Republic Bank Opens First Volta Region Branch in Ho

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has inaugurated its first branch in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, marking a strategic move to expand financial inclusion and stimulate economic growth in the area.

The launch, attended by traditional leaders, government officials, and business stakeholders, underscores the bank’s commitment to bridging geographic gaps in access to banking services while empowering local entrepreneurs and addressing youth unemployment.

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, speaking at the event, hailed the bank’s entry as a catalyst for regional development. “Republic Bank’s presence aligns with the government’s vision to bolster entrepreneurship, particularly for women and small businesses. This branch will be pivotal in providing the financial tools needed to drive prosperity here,” he said. Gunu, fresh into his role, emphasized the importance of collaboration between financial institutions and local enterprises to unlock economic potential.

Togbe Anikpi Dufia, Ho-Heve, echoed these sentiments while urging the bank to prioritize job creation. “Ho is evolving rapidly, but our youth still face unemployment challenges. We call on Republic Bank to invest in initiatives that create opportunities and support grassroots businesses,” he stated, pledging community cooperation to ensure mutual progress.

Republic Bank’s Managing Director, Benjamin Dzoboku, outlined the institution’s vision, linking its 187-year legacy under parent company Republic Financial Holdings Limited to its modern approach. “We’re not just opening a branch—we’re building partnerships. Our tailored solutions, from SME loans to accessible credit cards, are designed to meet Ho’s unique needs,” he said. Dzoboku highlighted the bank’s introduction of Ghana’s first Business Credit Card, urging local entrepreneurs to leverage it for operational expenses.

Addressing youth unemployment, Dzoboku noted that most staff at the Ho branch were recruited locally, reflecting confidence in the region’s talent. “The dynamism of Volta’s youth inspired us to tap into their potential. We aim to be a pillar for businesses and individuals alike, driven by values like integrity and customer focus,” he added.

The bank also reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility, aligning initiatives with UN Sustainable Development Goals such as quality education, healthcare, and climate action. “Our presence here goes beyond banking—we’re here to engage, support, and uplift,” Dzoboku emphasized.

Customer Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah praised the bank’s impact on his business expansion. “Republic Bank doesn’t just offer loans—they craft solutions tailored to your growth. Their arrival in Ho will transform local enterprises,” he testified.

The Ho branch will offer services including digital banking, mortgage facilities, and specialized products for women-led businesses, reinforcing Republic Bank’s role in Ghana’s economic landscape. As the bank deepens its roots in the Volta Region, the move signals a broader shift toward decentralizing financial resources and fostering inclusive growth in underserved communities.

The event, attended by media, bank executives, and community leaders, closed with a shared optimism: Republic Bank’s entry could mark a turning point in Ho’s journey toward sustainable development, one loan, and one partnership at a time.