Republic Bank Recognized for Economic Contributions in Ashanti Region

Republic Bank Ghana has received top honors at the Ashanti Financial Services Excellence Awards for its significant role in advancing the region’s economic growth.

The recognition, presented during celebrations marking Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 75th birthday, highlights the bank’s innovative financial solutions and community development initiatives.

New Edubiasehene Nana Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang I conferred the award on behalf of the Asantehene, with Republic Bank’s leadership team accepting the distinction. The accolade reflects the bank’s sustained commitment to financial inclusion across the Ashanti Region, particularly through its mortgage services and support for small businesses.

As Ghana’s pioneer in mortgage banking, Republic Bank has established a dedicated Mortgage Hub in Asokwa, offering competitive home loan rates that have expanded property ownership opportunities. The bank’s SME financing programs and newly introduced business credit cards provide entrepreneurs with crucial capital and financial management tools.

A recently opened Private Banking Office near KNUST demonstrates the institution’s focus on serving high-net-worth clients, while its digital platforms including RepublicMobileGhana ensure broader access to banking services. The bank maintains strong partnerships with educational institutions as part of its youth development and financial literacy initiatives.

“This honor reinforces our commitment to Ashanti Region’s growth,” said Managing Director Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku. “We remain focused on delivering financial solutions that transform lives and businesses.” The award aligns with Republic Bank’s five-year strategic plan to become Ghana’s preferred financial institution through innovative and accessible services.

The recognition comes as Republic Bank continues expanding its physical and digital infrastructure to serve customers across the region. Industry analysts note the bank’s approach combines traditional banking strengths with forward-looking digital solutions, positioning it as a key player in Ghana’s financial sector development. With its latest initiatives, Republic Bank appears poised to maintain its influential role in Ashanti’s economic landscape while setting benchmarks for service excellence nationwide.