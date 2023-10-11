Republic Bank Unaudited financial statements for September 30, 2023

RBGH has released its Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2023.

PLC UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

In thousands of GHS

2023 2022.

Bank Group Bank Group.

Interest income 680,096 697,718 409,620 423,003 Interest expense (307,945) (305,938) (154,257) (153,086) Net interest income 372,151 391,780 255,363 269,917

Fee and commission income 60,961 90,882 49,677 72,990 Fee and commission expense (2,270) (2,270) (1,134) (1,134) Net fee and commission income 58,691 88,612 48,543 71,856.

Net trading income 43,968 43,968 37,980 37,980 Net income / (loss) from investments at fair value thru. P&L 1,770 1,955 5,780 6,296 Other operating income 13,238 15,238 10,026 10,026 Other income 11,182 13,242 11,140 13,503 Operating income 501,000 554,795 368,832 409,578.

Net impairment loss on financial asset (57,793) (57,275) (55,903) (56,883) Personnel expenses (145,883) (172,940) (118,578) (137,599) Operating lease expenses (538) (538) (1,665) (1,665) Depreciation and amortization (24,365) (26,093) (17,123) (18,552) Other expenses (112,664) (123,653) (71,671) (79,376) Profit before income tax for the period 159,757 174,296 103,892 115,503.

Growth and Sustainability Levy (9,065) (9,705) (5,196) (5,773) Financial Sector Recovery Levy (9,065) (9,065) (5,196) (5,196) Tax expense (57,110) (60,294) (26,843) (30,118) Profit for the period 84,516 95,232 66,657 74,416.

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income, net of tax – – – – Total comprehensive income for the period 84,516 95,232 66,657 74,416

Profit / (loss) attributable to:

Controlling Equity holders of the Bank 84,516 92,391 66,657 72,511 Non-controlling interest – 2,841 – 1,905 Profit for the period 84,516 95,232 66,657 74,416 Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Controlling Equity holders of the bank 84,516 92,391 66,657 72,511 Non-controlling interest – 2,841 – 1,905 Total comprehensive income for the period 84,516 95,232 66,657 74,416.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

In thousands of GHS.

2023 2022.

Bank Group Bank Group.

Assets.

Cash and cash equivalents 2,132,486 2,132,537 870,954 870,993 Non-pledged trading assets 11,084 11,084 10,304 10,304 Pledged assets 471,316 471,316 25,745 25,745 Investment securities 1,029,675 1,061,634 1,321,910 1,352,966 Loans and advances to customers 2,242,819 2,242,819 1,999,908 1,999,908 Investment in subsidiaries 13,543 – 13,543 – Deferred tax assets 11,573 12,050 19,877 20,561 Intangible assets 7,083 6,308 8,178 8,343 Other assets 62,536 78,039 22,518 30,135 Property, plant and equipment 227,651 233,912 130,560 135,197 Total assets 6,209,766 6,249,699 4,423,497 4,454,152.

Liabilities and equity

Deposits from banks 3,653 3,653 – – Deposits from customers 5,230,323 5,201,864 3,350,690 3,330,787

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

In thousands of GH¢.

2023 2022.

Bank Group Bank Group.

Profit before tax 159,757 174,296 103,892 115,503 Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation 24,365 26,093 17,123 18,552 Profit on disposal of property and equipment (84) (84) (334) (334) Net impairment loss on loans and advances 16,500 16,243 55,903 56,883 Impairment on Investment 41,293 41,032 – – Impairment of goodwill – – 971 971 Net interest income (372,151) (391,780) (255,363) 269,917) FVTPL (1,770) (1,955) (5,780) (6,296).

Fair value change– investments securities

Exchange difference 24,249 24,249 56,179 56,179 Effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on cash & cash equiv. (103,665) (103,665) (109,503) (109,503) (Increase)/Decrease in trading assets (780) (780) 7,357 7,357 (Increase)/Decrease in pledged assets (437,168) (437,168) 48,661 48,661 Increase in loans and advances to customers (284,802) (284,802) (251,913) (251,913) Increase in interest receivable and other

assets (39,774) (47,904) (5,245) (3,677) Increase in deposits from customers 1,143,577 1,136,854 140,595 141,459 Increase/(Decrease) in interest payables and

other liabilities (24,525) (14,208) 31,896 17,961 Cash generated from operations 145,022 136,422 (165,561) (178,115)

Interest paid (307,945) (307,945) (154,257) (154,257) Interest received 680,096 684,203 409,620 413,727 Corporate tax paid (20,499) (22,408) (20,628) (23,312) Growth and Sustainability Levy paid (4,194) (4,490) (4,160) (4,710) Financial Sector recovery levy paid (4,194) (4,194) (4,160) (4,160) Net cash generated from operating activities 488,286 481,588 60,853 49,174.

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (34,640) (37,005) (13,071) (15,609) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 180 180 712 712 Purchase of investment securities at amortised cost (6,296,898) (6,336,817) (2,002,176) (2,065,612) Sale of investment securities at amortised cost 6,235,205 6,284,228 1,853,750 1,931,434 Proceeds from sale of investment securities / interest received – FVTPL – – 7,199 7,199 Net cash used in investing activities (96,153) (89,414) (153,587) (141,877).

Cash flows from financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities (13,761) (13,761) – – Repayment of borrowings (109,479) (109,479) (91,870) (91,870) Net cash generated from financing activities (123,239) (123,239) (91,870) (91,870).

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 268,894 268,935 (184,604) (184,573) Effect of foreign exch. fluctuations on cash & cash equiv. 103,665 103,665 109,503 109,503 At 1 January 1,759,927 1,759,937 946,055 946,062.

Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September 2,132,486 2,132,537 870,954 870,993

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

The Bank-2023

Borrowing – – 96,956 96,956.

Reserve fund Revaluation reserve Housing.

Regulatory.

GH ¢Stated.

Income’.

Statutory development.

credit risk reserve Total.

Current tax liabilities 30,815 31,462 8,898 9,205 Deferred tax liabilities 9,957 10,121 9,957 10,121 Other liabilities 188,980 206,291 200,407 207,133

In thousands of Balance at 1 Capital, surplus account, assistance reserve, Equity.

Total liabilities 5,463,728 5,453,391 3,666,908 3,654,202

Equity

Stated capital 401,191 401,191 401,191 401,191 Income surplus (108,376) (68,729) (2,823) 32,542 Revaluation reserve 63,282 63,282 24,852 24,852 Statutory reserve fund 192,324 192,324 192,326 192,326 Regulatory credit risk reserve 196,873 196,873 140,299 140,299 Housing development assistance reserve 744 744 744 744 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 746,038 785,685 756,589 791,954 Non-controlling interest – 10,623 – 7,996 Total equity 746,038 796,308 756,589 799,950 Total liabilities and equity 6,209,766 6,249,699 4,423,497 4,454,152.

January 2023 401,191 (192,890) 192,324 63,282 744 196,873 661,524 Profit for the year – 84,516 – – – – 84,516 Transfers from income surplus to reserves.

Transfer to fund – – – – – – -statutory reserve

Transfer to regulatory credit risk reserve – Total transfers.

At 30 September 2023 401,191 (108,376) 192,324 63,282 744 196,873 746,038

PLC.

The Bank-2022.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023 financial statements to be prepared in accordance with the framework concepts and In thousands of GH¢ Stated Capital

Income surplus account reserve fund Revaluation reserve Housing Statutory development assistance reserve.

Regulatory credit risk reserve Total Equity

The measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

Balance at 1 January 2022 401,191 24,371 192,326 24,852 744 46,448 689,932 Profit for the year – 66,657 – – – – 66,657

Transfers from income surplus to reserves

Transfer to statutory reserve fund – – – – – – – Transfer from regulatory credit

risk reserve – (93,851) – – – 93,851 – Total transfers – (93,851) – – – 93,851 –

At 30 September 2022 401,191 (2,823) 192,326 24,852 744 140,299 756,589

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

The Group-2023

The accounting policies applied in the preparation of the audited financial statements, from which the summary financial statements were derived, are in accordance with IFRSs and are consistent with the accounting policies applied in the preparation of the previous annual audited financial statements.

Quantitative Disclosures 2023 2022 a. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRD) (%) 17.48 21.49 b. Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Ratio (%) 16.8 19.08 c. Liquidity ratio (%) 114.83 149.65 d. Leverage Ratio (%) 9.78 11.04.

Contingent liabilities (GHS’000) 259,279 238,692.

GH¢Stated.

Income reserve fund Revaluation reserve Housing.

Statutory development.

Regulatory credit risk reserve Non-controlling interest.

Total.

Qualitative Disclosures

In thousands of Balance at 1.

Capital surplus account assistance reserve.

Equity

. Dominant Risks

The Bank is exposed to the following risks:

January 2023 401,191 (160,222) 192,325 63,281 744 196,873 8,642 702,833

Profit for the year – 92,391 – – – – 2,841 95,232 Proposed Dividend – (896) – – – – (859) (1,756)

Transfers from income surplus to reserves.

Transfer to fund statutory reserve.

Transfer to regulatory credit risk reserve.

Total transfers At 30 September

2023 401,191 (68,729) 192,324 63,282 744 196,873 10,623 796,308 The Group-2022

• Credit Risk • Liquidity Risk

• Operational Risk • Market Risk

The Board of Directors established the Bank’s Risk Management Frameworks and Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) to be responsible for the monitoring of the Bank’s risks.

The Bank has Risk Management and Compliance Department which have policy and procedure manuals which have been instituted by the Board of Directors and Management. A comprehensive departmental manual has established a framework within which Management effectively manages and controls risks.

The tasks involve in the risk management functions are to identify, define, measure, control, monitor and mitigate potential events that could impair the ability of the Group to generate stable and sustainable financial results from its operations.

GH ¢Stated Income reserve fund Revaluation reserve Housing.

Statutory development.

Regulatory credit risk reserve Non-controlling interest.

Total.

Risk management, compliance frameworks and measurement

In thousands of Balance at 1 Capital surplus account assistance reserve.

Equity.

All risks are qualitatively and quantitatively evaluated on a recurring basis. Management understands the degree and nature of risk exposures on decisions regarding allocation.

January 2022 401,191 53,882 192,326 24,852 744 46,448 6,646 726,089

Profit for the year – 72,511 – – – – 1,905 74,416 Dividend – – – – – – (556) (556)

Transfers from income surplus to reserves.

Transfer to fund statutory reserve.

Transfer from risk reserve – (93,851) – – – 93,851 – – regulatory credit.

Total transfers – (93,851) – – – 93,851 – – At 30 September.

2022 401,191 32,542 192,326 24,852 744 140,299 7,996 799,950

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

The summary financial statement presented in this publication are extracts from the unaudited financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2023, which are available for inspection at the Head Office of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC located at the No. 35 Six Avenue North Ridge, Accra.

1. Significant accounting policies.

Basis of preparation

The summary financial statements are prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Guide for Financial Publication for Banks and Bank of Ghana Licensed Financial Institutions and, in the form, and manner required by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulations, 2003 as applicable to summary financial statements. The Guide require the summary of resources.

Risk assessment is validated by the Risk Department which also tests the effectiveness of risk management activities and makes recommendations for remedial action. The Bank also identifies risk by evaluating the potential impact of internal and external factors, business transactions and positions. Once the risks are identified, various mitigating measures are put in place to regulate the degree of risks involved.

4. Defaults in statutory liquidity and accompanying sanctions

2023 2022 Default in Statutory Liquidity (Times) Nil 1 Default in Statutory Liquidity Sanctions (GHS’000) Nil 146

“The financial statements do not contain untrue statements, misleading facts, or omit material facts, to the best of our knowledge.”

Ebenezer Tetteh Tagoe Benjamin Dzoboku.

Director Managing Director.