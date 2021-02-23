The Republic Bar & Grill at Osu, off the popular Oxford Street is sincerely contributing positively to the tourism promotion in Ghana.

Owned by Raja Owusu Ansah, he has been able to manage and sustained the international street bar for many years as they still competing with other hang outs in the capital, Accra.

He says Republic is playing its part in the entertainment and hospitality industry, and they are just creative and innovative with their unique style of branding with oil barrels.

He can not say why people love to come to the Republic, but gives credit to his management and staff of smart waiters and waitresses.

According to Raja, who is also President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association, they want to make people happy and stress free.

In this Covid -19 era, many things have changed in the industry, however they try as much as possible to abide by the health and safety protocols and implement procedures like usage of sanitizer, washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of mask and social distancing.

Mr. Raja Owusu Ansah urged every Ghanaian to play a positive role in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

As a kickboxer with a winning mentality, he believes everything will be alright, however people must be very observant, cautious and careful.

On the future of Ghana Kickboxing, he revealed that the future is bright and soon Ghanaians will watch some exciting bouts.

He expressed joy that all the popular fighters are training as none want to be dull and be caught unaware or unprepared when a fight is called.

“There are international programmes going on and very soon you will hear of Ghana, and our female practitioners” he said.