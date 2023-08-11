Republic Financial Holdings Limited hosts Asantehene

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), the parent company of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has hosted Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at a luncheon held in his honour.

The Asantehene visited Trinidad and Tobago at the invitation of Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago as a special guest for the Emancipation Day Celebration.

A statement issued by Republic Bank Ghana (PLC) said Mr. Nigel Baptiste, the President and Chief Executive Officer of RFHL and Managing Director of Republic Bank Limited of Trinidad and Tobago, praised Ghana’s leadership saying, “Ghana, like Trinidad and Tobago, has been faced with many stark global realities yet, through visionary and passionate leadership that you showed, your country has been able to build a reputation of supporting sustainable societies and has established itself as a leader in the African continent”..

Mr. Vincent Pereira, Chairman of the RFHL Board, said his organisation had actively fostered partnerships with various organizations and institutions in Ghana supporting infrastructural projects, facilitating trade missions, deepening entrepreneurial initiatives and implementing numerous socially responsible programmes.

“We have forged connections to bolster a shared sense of progress therefore this event should not only mark the fond memories but rather provide an avenue for mutually beneficial collaborations between the two countries”, Mr. Pereira added.

Mr. Paul King Aryene, Director, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC said Otumfuo had not only steered the Ashanti kingdom with wisdom and grace but had also been an emblematic figure for Ghana, making a great impact on the promotion of peace in Ghana with a dedication to the preservation of culture, commitment to the well-being of people, and a pursuit of progress leaving an indelible mark on the history of Ghana.

“Your being here today not only demonstrates the measure of importance we attach to both countries but is an indication of our desire and efforts to further strengthen the relationship and bonds of cooperation’, he said.

Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, the Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC expressing his gratitude to the Asantehene said the visit symbolizes the strengthening of bilateral relations on several fronts between Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago

It also serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the two nations to work together in the areas of trade, investment and mutual understanding.

Mr. Dzoboku also used the opportunity to thank RFHL for hosting the luncheon in honor of the Asantehene and said the event had opened the channel for dialogue between Republic Bank and the Manhyia Palace.

“As we remember our forebears and their suffering, and move forward, let us seize the opportunity that lies before us, working together to build a prosperous future for the next generations.” Mr. Dzoboku further added.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu expressed appreciation to RFHL and Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC for the honour and said” We must look beyond the afflictions of our forefathers and unite in purpose to drive trade and commerce that will bring peace and wealth to our people.”

He urged the Board and Management of Republic Bank (Ghana) to churn out products that will contribute to the development of the Ghanaian economy.