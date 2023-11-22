Republic of Congo declares a national day of mourning for victims of stampede 

The Republic of Congo on Tuesday declared Nov. 22 a day of mourning in memory of those killed in a stampede in the country’s capital, Brazzaville.

At least 37 people were killed in the stampede late Monday night at a stadium and a crisis unit has been set up under the authority of the Prime Minister, according to the government.

The tragedy happened when hundreds of young Congolese waited hours in the stadium for recruitment into the Congolese Armed Forces.

The Congolese authorities planned to recruit 1,500 young people this year into the ranks of the Congolese Armed Forces.