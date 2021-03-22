Republic of Congo’s opposition presidential candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas has died of COVID-19, his campaign manager Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda told media Sunday.

The candidate was hospitalized in Brazzaville after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on the eve of the election and missed his last campaign meeting.

A medical plane came to Brazzaville to transport him to France in which he died, according to the campaign manager.

The presidential election was held Sunday, with seven candidates running for the position, including President Denis Sassou Nguesso.