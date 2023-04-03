Republic of Vanuatu picks Ghana as tourism hub

Ghana has been selected by the Republic of Vanuatu as a tourism hub and is set to be launched at the West African Tourism Forum to be held in Accra, Professor Hugh Aryee, the Trade Commissioner of the Republic of Vanuatu to Ghana has announced.

“The President and people of the island nation have seen and heard of the exploits of the peace and good governance Ghana is espousing in Africa and world affairs and they are very gratified to be bilaterally conjoined to the destiny of Ghana,” he said.

Prof Aryee announced this when he paid a courtesy call on Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Accra over the weekend.

Dr Awal and Prof Aryee discussed a wide range of issues, which hinged on the culture and arts of the people of Vanuatu and hope for the two countries to integrate well in all areas of finding this new relationship mutually beneficial to both countries and their people.

The Trade Commissioner was accompanied by the executives of the Commission.

Prof Aryee said Vanuatu was a huge tourist attraction to people from Europe and the Americans and therefore held the sector in high esteem as about seven per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product was derived from the sector from which Ghana and West Africa could immensely benefit.

On his part, Dr Awal, the Minister of Tourism, urged the Commissioner to expedite plans for the year to fit into that of the ministry for easy collaboration and early take-off.

He said: “Plans are far advanced to hold the West African Tourism Forum with headquarters in Accra.”

Dr Awal, therefore, extended a hand of invitation to his contemporary in Vanuatu, to use it as an opportunity to familiarise himself with Ghana and West Africa.

According to him, Ghana was gearing herself up for an increasing influx of people from the Diaspora into the country, with the facelifts of some heritage and tourist sites as well as hospitality infrastructure to withstand the expected homecoming fiesta.

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands that stretch 1,300 kilometres.

The islands offer scuba diving at coral reefs, underwater caverns and wrecks. Harborside Port Vila, the capital and their economic centre, is on the island of Efate.