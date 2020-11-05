President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has impressed upon the Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena, Mr. Andrews Amoako Asiamah, to rescind his decision of contesting as an independent candidate for the constituency.

“My humble appeal to the MP is to change his mind since the decision to go solo in the parliamentary elections is not in the best interest of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his own political career,” he noted.

Mr. Asiamah, a legal practitioner, announced his decision to run in the December polls as an independent candidate after he failed to get the nod in representing the NPP as the parliamentary candidate in the Party’s recent primaries.

Opinions are, however, divided amongst the party faithful as some of them had decided to show solidarity by voting for the independent candidate.

They blame the party executives for deliberately masterminding the MP’s defeat.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was addressing separate durbars of the chiefs and people of Fomena and Akrokerri, all in the Adansi North District, stressed the need for the MP to come back to his roots.

He said it was unfortunate that in spite of several appeals to the MP to change his decision, he was still bent on going solo.

“I have personally invited and sat down with Lawyer Asiamah to throw his support behind the NPP, but all had fallen on deaf ears,” the President lamented.

He asked Ghanaians to rally solidly behind the NPP in the impending elections to win massively for more development projects.

Nana Serwaa Buruwaa, queen of Akrokerri, appealed to the government to strive to commit more resources towards improving infrastructure in the area to raise the standard of living of the people.