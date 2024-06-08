RESCONI Partners with Students to Restore Green Cover in Anwiafutu and Ampenkro

The Resource Conservation Initiative (RESCONI) has undertaken tree planting exercises with students of two basic schools in Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The schools were Anwiafutu D/A Basic School and Ampenkro D/A Basic School all in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Winifred Nimo Boateng, Field Liaison officer for RESCONI explained to the students that RESCONI has established Environmental Clubs in Basic Schools in ten different communities within the Atwima Mponua District as part of efforts to wipe interest in tree planting.

She reiterated that these clubs will serve as the medium through which the capacity of the youth will be developed to enable them to fully appreciate the issues and challenges of the environment within their communities so that they can equally contribute their quota in finding lasting solutions.

She advised the students to desist from activities that destroy the forest, land, and water resources in their communities and beyond.

She urged the students to sensitize their parents to undertake tree planting activities in degraded lands, cocoa farms, and water courses.

According to her, there is a need for restoration of the lost vegetation cover and the much-needed microclimatic temperatures for sustainability and productivity of cocoa farmlands whilst mitigating the impacts of climate change.

“Students were first sensitized through their Environmental Clubs on the state of the declining forest resources of the country and the rising impacts of climate change at the global, national, and community levels; I also educated them on the urgent need for them to contribute their quota in restoring the nations forest cover which has been destroyed by the activities of illegal logging and chainsawing and in recent times illegal mining activities that is conspicuous and pervasive in their respective communities,” she said.

Activity

After the education and knowledge-sharing session, the students undertook tree planting activities on their school compound by planting indigenous tree species seedlings consisting of Emire (Terminalia ivorensis), Ofram (Terminalia superba), and Mansonia (Mansonia altissima).

Headmasters and teaching staff of these schools were equally present and partook in these planting activities and committed to ensuring that these planted seedlings will be protected to maturity.

The Field Liaison officer for RESCONI further indicated that this exercise will be extended to other Basic Schools within the District.

The schools will include Achiase, Adobewura, Aniamoa, Atuntuma, Bontonmuruso, Kasotie, Nkrumah Nkwanta and Ntoboroso.

Green Ghana

RESCONI also took part in the ‘Green Ghana Day’ campaign on Tuesday – the country’s flagship environmental initiative to boost its green cover at Achiase and Adobewura.

According to the Field Liaison officer for RESCONI, the organization will extend its campaign to Asutifi North District in Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben