Rescue efforts are ongoing at Gaagbini, Dimia, Banawa and Tikaya communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region to save lives and avert disaster.

Those communities have been partly submerged in flood waters following the collapse of the Gagbuluga Dam early hours of Thursday.

This is as result of days of torrential rainfall coupled with excess flood waters following the opening of the Bagre Dam since August 10.

Some of the residents have been rescued to safer grounds, while plans are underway to evacuate them to Walewale, the Municipal capital for shelter.

However, it is difficult to access houses and farmlands in the affected communities because of the water levels, which runs up to waist level of some of the people.

Officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation and the Ghana Police Service are leading the rescue efforts in the communities.

Mr John Kweku Alhassan, North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, who briefed the Ghana News Agency about the situation, said the exact number of affected persons and farmlands could not be ascertained now and said it was difficult to access the areas.