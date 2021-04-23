Social Government Land

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive for Ada East District, has appealed to chiefs of the Ada traditional area to demarcate and reserve lands in the various electoral areas for future developmental projects.

She said the District Assembly had encountered some litigations on lands demarcated for development in some communities.

Ms Pobee said this when the Registrar of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs visited the Ada Traditional Council.

The DCE explained that the land did not belong to the government hence the need to collaborate with the chiefs of the various family lands to access it for developmental projects.

She appealed to the traditional council to demonstrate justice and fairness when handling chieftaincy and land issues to maintain peace and trust among the people.

Ms Pobee said the leaders should allocate lands for schools and community health centres at all electoral areas from now because Ada was developing and the people would need such facilities soon.

“When you give out land to an individual or institution, let the assembly know to get the cooperate social responsibility tax for development agendas. Let us cooperate to develop our communities,” she appealed.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTema East MP callS for collaboration to fast-track development
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here