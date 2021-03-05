The TDC Development Company Limited on Wednesday explained that Reserved Lands within its jurisdiction are not the same as Greenbelts; “having trees on a Reserved Land does not convert it into a Greenbelt”.

Mr Ian Okwei, TDC Protocol and Administrative Manager responding to allegations from residents on sale of greenbelts, told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that “whereas Reserved Lands within the acquisition were for future development, Greenbelts serve as a buffer between industries and residencies”.

Mr Okwei explained that the green area from the Motorway Roundabout through to the Harbour, as well as the General Hospital to Meridian formed the Greenbelt Zone while the open spaces between the various communities were Reserved Lands.

He said it was unfortunate that some residents often confused the two and often complained that people have encroached on such lands or the TDC had sold such lands.

He noted that development revolves and planning architect demanded that development of an area was looked at every 25 years, this had informed the Tema Redevelopment Plan.

According to him, Reserved Lands could be applied for by residents and any developer for the construction of recreational facilities.

He indicated that Mr Kofi Brako, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central dully applied for and was granted lease to build an Aged Recreational Centre on the Reserved Land between Communities Eight and Nine.

Mr Okwei refuted the claims by the Tema Community 10 and 11 Neighborhood Association on alleged sale of Greenbelt Zone lands by the TDC to private developers at Owo Junction at Community 10.

The TDC Protocol and Administrative Manager said officials have explained to the residents that the said land was not a Greenbelt but rather a Reserved Land.

He explained that as a Reserved Land, the TDC found it expedient under its Redevelopment Scheme to lease it for development just like other reserved areas around Tema Community 25, which had now been duly developed.

He rather urged the residents and other residents groups within TDC’s acquisition area to apply for lands for recreational purposes.

Mr Okwei said in accordance with the master layout, every community have been allocated such a land, it was up to the resident groups to apply for it.