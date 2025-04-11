Reset Agenda; Kingmakers of Prampram Appeal to Mahama, Chieftaincy Minister to Restore Integrity in House of Chiefs

The Kingmakers of the Annor We Royal Family in Prampram have issued a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and religious affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, to extend the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) “Reset Agenda” to the chieftaincy institution, beginning with a reform of the National and Greater Accra Regional Houses of Chiefs.

Speaking at a press conference in Prampram, the traditional leaders expressed deep concern over what they described as entrenched corruption and partisanship among key figures within the chieftaincy adjudication bodies. They singled out the leadership of the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, accusing him of overseeing processes that have undermined the institution’s integrity and fuelled longstanding disputes.

The kingmakers particularly cited the controversial chieftaincy dispute in Prampram involving Michael Quarcopome Packer, also known as Nene Tetteh Wakah. They argue that his gazettement in 2021 contradicted an earlier ruling and was done despite a pending petition challenging his legitimacy a move they say has worsened divisions and tensions in the area.

“It is disheartening that decisions affecting the very soul of our traditions are now marred by favoritism and partisan bias,” one of the kingmakers stated. “The gazettement of Nene Tetteh Wakah, a member of the Packer/Sackey family, was not only illegitimate but a direct violation of traditional norms that have governed Prampram since its founding in 1680.”

The kingmakers emphasized that historically, only the Abbey Royal Family has held the mandate to ascend the Prampram stool. They claim the change orchestrated by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi and his allies in 2021 has disrupted the traditional lineage and provoked instability.

They also linked the emergence of Nene Tetteh Wakah to a wave of violence in the area, including the 2018 murder of Prampram Mankralo, Nene Atsure Benta, describing it as the first such killing in the town’s history tied directly to chieftaincy conflicts.

“The aftermath of this controversial appointment has been bloodshed, anarchy, and sorrow for the people of Prampram,” they lamented.

Calling for immediate intervention, the kingmakers urged President Mahama and Minister Ahmed Ibrahim to institute a comprehensive review of the leadership of the chieftaincy institutions. According to them, the National and Greater Accra Regional Houses of Chiefs are now dominated by individuals whose political affiliations compromise their ability to deliver impartial justice.

“For the Reset Agenda to truly restore trust in our national institutions, it must begin with cleaning up the traditional leadership structures. The president and the minister must also weed out top NDC gurus allegedly backing Nene Tetteh Wakah to perpetrate crimes and always have his way out whenever the law catches up with him”- the kingmakers averred.

The appeal adds to growing calls for chieftaincy reforms across the country, especially in communities where unresolved disputes continue to threaten peace and development.