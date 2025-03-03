Ghana Urged to Overhaul Export Strategy to Stabilize Struggling Cedi

Ghana’s Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a prominent economic policy think tank, has called for urgent reforms to restructure the country’s external trade sector to halt the rapid depreciation of the cedi.

Despite robust growth in merchandise exports, particularly gold and oil, the local currency remains under severe pressure, a paradox the IFS attributes to structural weaknesses in how export revenues are managed.

In a detailed analysis, the institute highlighted Ghana’s heavy reliance on foreign borrowing as a critical vulnerability, exposing the economy to cyclical exchange rate crises. Between 2017 and 2019, Ghana recorded an average capital and financial account balance of $2.5 billion, coinciding with an annual cedi depreciation rate of 8.7%. Though increased Eurobond sales in 2020–2021 temporarily eased pressure—reducing depreciation to 4%—the strategy collapsed in 2022 when Ghana lost access to international markets after a credit downgrade. The cedi plummeted by 28.9% that year, underscoring the risks of dependency on volatile external financing.

Dr. Said Boakye, an economist at the IFS, argued that Ghana’s current export framework fails to retain enough foreign currency earnings to stabilize the cedi. Gold and oil exports, which drove 95% of export growth from 2022 to 2023, generate limited returns for the central bank due to concession agreements favoring multinational firms. “These revenues vanish into offshore accounts, leaving the Bank of Ghana without adequate reserves to defend the currency,” Boakye explained.

To address this, the IFS proposes a radical shift in Ghana’s approach to its extractive industries. The government could secure larger stakes in gold and oil projects through joint ventures or adopt production-sharing agreements, ensuring a steadier inflow of hard currency from exports. Such reforms, the institute claims, would reduce reliance on debt while empowering the central bank to manage exchange rates more effectively.

Critics warn, however, that renegotiating terms with multinational corporations could face resistance, potentially deterring foreign investment. Yet the IFS maintains that the long-term benefits—reduced debt burdens, stabilized currency, and greater fiscal autonomy—outweigh short-term risks.

Ghana’s recurring economic instability, fueled by external borrowing and mismanaged export revenues, has left the cedi in a precarious position. Without structural reforms, analysts caution, the cycle of depreciation and crisis will persist, eroding public trust and stifling growth. The IFS’s recommendations spotlight a pressing dilemma: whether Ghana can reclaim control of its resources or remain trapped in a system where export wealth bypasses its economy.