Reshaping, Patching Of Some Major Roads In Accra Business Center Underway

Works to make some major roads within the Accra business community motorable for road users, is currently in its final stages.

Repatching works by Sallydeen Construction Company, a construction firm under the Sallydeen Group of companies, has so far seen roads in Accra Central, Bank of Ghana Highstreet, and the Liberal enclave coming to life.

Most of these roads including that of the Ghana Library Board enclave have all been in a deplorable state with deep potholes developing on those stretches. The situation has been blamed for the increase in vehicular traffic on those stretches.

However, weeks of rigorous work by a team of engineers from the Sallydeen Construction Company have helped patch the potholes, bringing ease to traffic flow in those areas.

Some drivers who could not hide their excitement said the patched road would bring a huge relief to their movement and as well increase their productivity.

CEO of Sallydeen Construction Company who has been supervising the ongoing project said, the company with support from the government has taken it upon itself to ensure deplorable roads within the capital especially in business communities of the capital are either reshaped or patched to bring some form of relief to roads users. He said by so doing the citizenry will appreciate efforts being made by the government to serve their needs.