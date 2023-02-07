Reshuffle: K.T. Hammond takes over Trade and Industry ministry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated three persons, two of who are Members of Parliament, to replace ministers who have resigned their positions.

These are the ministers of Trade and Industry, Agriculture, and Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, has been nominated as Minister of Trade and Industry to replace Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Mr Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi, has been nominated for the Food and Agriculture Ministry, to replace Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; while Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Director General, State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has been nominated as Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, replacing Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

President Akufo-Addo also changed the portfolio of one deputy minister, and elevated two to the Minister of State status, while one has been nominated for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The reshuffle was announced by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on the floor of the House in Accra.

The President, in a letter to the Speaker, announced the nomination subject to the approval of Parliament.

The President has further nominated two ministers of state subject to Parliament’s approval.

They include Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the MP for Karaga, and currently the Deputy Minister of Energy, as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

He replaces Mr Charles Adu-Boahene, the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akuapem South, and currently the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

The President also announced the transfer of Mr Herbert Krapa, currently a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, to the Ministry of Energy as a Deputy Minister, to replace Dr Adam.

As a result of the vacancy, occasioned by the reorganisation of the Government, the President had, in accordance with Article 79(1) of the Constitution, nominated Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, subject to the approval of Parliament.

The Speaker referred the nominations to the Appointment Committee of Parliament.