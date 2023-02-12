Residences Of Breman Eduosia Are Crying Over Their Poor Mobile Network

Residence of Breman Eduosia in Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District in the Central Region of Ghana is pleading to all the telecoms in Ghana and also the NGOS over their suffering.

The residence are crying over poor network.

According to some of the residents if they want to make call they have to go and craw a coconut tree or anything that is tall before the will get asses to network and due to that it is affecting their business and other services.

Derrick who is a youth president for the community explains to us that because of the poor network, teachers and the health workers don’t stay in the town and it is really affecting the academic performance of the students and the also having an effect on their health care.

Moreover, Mr. Francis Aidoo who is an ICT teacher at Eduosia D/C Basic School said that because of the poor network they are facing, he can’t teach certain topics.

The students are also complaining the same issue because of the poor network they can’t asses to internet if the want to do their work so they have to get a car to town to the work before they return back.

So they are pleading to the any of the Ghana Telecom to get a pole which will help them to get good network.

Story by: Derrick Kobina Addae

Concern Citizen.