Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Mali receives special envoys for the Sahel of the BENELUX countries

On Monday, January 23, 2023, His Excellency Mário Gomes Fernandes, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Mali, received in audience, at the Office of the Representation in Bamako, the Special Envoys for the Sahel of the Kingdom of Belgium, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, visiting Mali.

The exchanges between the two delegations focussed on the ongoing transition process in Mali and the role in this process of ECOWAS and other external partners, including members of the Local Transition Monitoring Committee (CLST). In addition, discussions also focussed on cooperation with the region.

The Local Transition Monitoring Committee (CLST) is set up by the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State and Government and is composed of the United Nations, the African Union and ECOWAS. It is extended to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Mali and the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Mali.

Ambassador Gomes Fernandes took this opportunity to reiterate to his hosts the call of the Conference of Heads of State expressed at the various Summits on Mali as well as that of the Commission to continue to support Mali for the success of the transition.