Residents and drivers at Ntiribuoho lament over poor roads

Some residents and drivers at Ntiribuoho in the Afigya Kwabre South District have expressed concern about the deplorable nature of roads in the area.

They have therefore, appealed to the government and the district assembly to fix the roads to make living comfortable for them.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in separate interviews, the residents said the poor nature of the road network was not only posing a health hazard, but also affecting their socio-economic lives.

Mr. Kofi Asamoah, a commercial driver said the poor nature of the roads was having a devastating effect on his business and appealed for immediate action.

“We humbly appeal to the government to come to our aid. The potholes on the road are causing damage to my vehicles always take my vehicle to the mechanic shop anytime I take passengers to Ntiribuoho and its environs.It has discouraged me from frequenting the road,” he told the GNA

Madam Faustina Fordjour, a fruit seller by the side of the road said the dust on the road diffused into her shop making it difficult to keep her fruits and other items in hygienic conditions.

She said this had affected her business and those of others trading by the road side.

Mr. Osei Owusu, a resident pointed out ‘I have lived here for 10 years and to be frank, the road network has been a major problem here.

We find it tough to catch commercial vehicles to our workplaces especially in the morning due to the poor nature of the road. Again, the road poses a threat to our health”.

Mr. Yaw Adu, also a commercial driver, emphasized that owing to the bad nature of the road, a lot of his colleagues were no longer operating at Ntiribuoho and other adjoining communities within the Afigya Kwabre South District.

‘We, the drivers at Ntiribuoho are pleading with the government to grant us our wish by fixing the road to make life comfortable for us here’, he stated

Mr Kofi Amo, a resident, said their plea to the district assembly over the years to fix the road had yielded no results.