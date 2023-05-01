Residents appeal for assistance to complete Adzonkor CHPS Compound project

The Chief, and people of Adzonkor near Ziope have appealed to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists interested in health to come to their aid to complete a self-initiated Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound project.

The project, which started in 2018, is currently at the roofing level and would need “an amount of GH¢120, 000 to make the place usable, Torgbui Satsi III, Chief of Adzonkor told Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Conducting GNA round the project at Adzonkor in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, he said they decided to take their destiny into their own hands by embarking on the CHPS Compound project to bring healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people of Adzonkor Electoral Area and beyond.

This he explained would also improve healthcare accessibility, especially for children, lactating mothers, and pregnant women when completed.

Torgbui Satsi said residents of the electoral area, which comprised of 25 communities travelled over 7 kilometers to access healthcare at Ziope which was tiresome and time consuming.

He said, “the project is perceived by the people as timely intervention as it would reduce time spent in accessing healthcare service in Ziope.”

The Adzonkor Chief said diseases such as malaria, cholera, skin infection and motor accidents are prevalence in the area, so the project, “if completed would serve as a place where numerous motor accident victims could be given first aid before they are transferred to hospitals.”

Torgbui Satsi said the residents were ready to provide communal labour for the completion of the project as it was dear to their hearts.