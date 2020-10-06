The about 200 residents at Mireku, an emerging settlement at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality have appealed for electricity extension to enhance the security in the area.

According to the residents, petty theft and burgling had become rampant because there was no electricity in the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Abesim on Monday, the residents called on Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East to come to their aid.

Mr Gideon Koduah Dapaah, spokesperson for the residents said the extension of the electricity remained the priority and immediate need of the residents.

He assured that the 2020 election votes for the MP would be secured if he provided them with the electricity.

Mr Koduah said the new settlement was fast growing and called on the Municipal Assembly to capture the immediate developmental needs of the people in its short term development plan.

He also expressed concern about inaccessible roads and poor sanitation in the area and appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly as a matter of urgency to provide them with refuse containers for waste control.