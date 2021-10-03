Residents appeal to incoming DCE to pay attention to damaged road

Some residents of Tanvaar, a community in the Baliofiili Electoral Area in the Wa West District, have appealed to the incoming District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Ali Bukari, to pay attention to the road linking Tanvaar and Baliofiili as soon as practicable.

They said a portion of the road, which also leads to Wechiau, the district capital, had been partly washed away about a year ago, but had since not been attended to.

Mr Job Dalo, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the Tanvaar-Baliofiili-Wechiau road was a major road linking Wa and Wechiau, but had been neglected for a very long time.

He explained that the immediate past DCE for the area, Mr Edward Laabiiri Sabo and other government officials used that stretch on regular basis but paid no attention to its deteriorating state.

“Luckily, we have gotten a new DCE. We pray that he will be confirmed to help fix the washed-away part of the road for us before he settles to do other things,” he said.

Mr Dalo indicated that the road had become a death trap to commuters, especially strangers as it was accident prone area.

He cited an instance where a commuter fell into the deep cut portion of the road at night and nearly lost his life.

Mr Dalo said that was the only road they used to Wechaiu to access healthcare services, and expressed fear that its current state had posed a serious risk to them as they would not be able to access healthcare services in case the road cuts.

Meanwhile, Mr Yussif Gizuuri, the Assembly Member for the area, said the Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the then DCE, Mr Sabo among other stakeholders, visited the road some months ago to ascertain the damage caused, but had since not done anything about it.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had nominated Mr Ali Bukari, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Upper West Regional Communications Director, as the Wa West DCE, awaiting his confirmation on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.