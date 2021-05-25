Residents of the Garden Street near A&C Shopping Mall, East Legon, have expressed their worries about the continuous high-level nuisance noise and smoke emanating from a very popular Pub and restaurant called Exhale Lounge saying, their health is seriously at risk.

Information gathered indicates that the affected residents have severally confronted the owner of the Pub, to at least reduce the noise and smoke level but, all efforts have fallen on deaf ears.

It emerged that, the residents in one accord have presented petitions upon petitions to the various authorities including, the Municipal Assembly, the Police and EPA to intervene for almost 3 years now, yet nothing has been done.

It was further gathered that the residents were able to get partial relief when the current EPA Boss, Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu came to office and was petitioned.

Hon. Kokofu according to sources, without delay sent officers to Exhale Lounge to ascertain for themselves, the real issues on the ground and base on the officers report, the Pup was told to do the right thing.

The owner of the Pup it was hinted, at the initial stage heeded to EPA Boss advice, by reducing the noise level but stopped along the line, and started increasing the noise and smoke level again.

It is alleged that there are some powerful politicians behind Exhale Lounge who also patronise their services hence, their reluctant to reduce the noise and smoke level to enable the affected residents have their freedom and to enjoy their sleep at night.

Available EPA report on the alleged noise nuisance emanating from Exhale Lounge at Garden Street, East Legon in Accra on April 2019 indicates that the noise level recorded at the time of monitoring, were higher than the recommended limit of 48 dB(A).

The report revealed that the higher noise levels emanating from Exhale Lounge could adversely affect public health and the environment.

The report also discovered that, Exhale Lounge has no operational permit from the EPA at the time of assessment.

“The equivalent noise level recorded at all the monitoring sites/ locations at the time of assessment were unsatisfactory.”

The Noise however means, any unwanted sound. It is sound or a sound that is loud, unpleasant, unexpected, or undesired.

Noise pollution is excessive or displeasing noise that may disrupt the activity or balance of human or animal life.

Noise effects are the health consequences of elevated sound levels. Studies have shown that elevated workplace or other noise can cause hearing impairment, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, annoyance, and sleep disturbance and that, changes in the immune system and birth defects have been attributed to noise exposure.

EPA puts permissible ambient noise levels in residential 55 decibles (db) during the day and 48 db at night.

Those at and around educational health facilities was put 55 db during the day and 50 db at night, while the noise level for areas with commercial or light industrial activities was registered 60 db and 55 db during the day and night respectively.

The new guidelines also permit 65 db noise levels during the day and 60 db during the night for light industrial areas and places of entertainment and public assembly such as churches and mosques.

Predominant commercial areas according to the new guidelines are allowed 70 db during the day and 65 db at night, while the noise level for heavy industrial areas was pegged at70 db during the day and night.























