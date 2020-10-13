Residents in Koforidua, in the New Juaben South Municipality, have stopped wearing the mandatory face and nose masks, a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a survey conducted by the GNA, it showed that places such as the lorry stations and markets, where the wearing of the mask was enforced strictly, had relaxed therefore encouraging people not to wear the masks.

The President in his 17th COVID-19 address, made the wearing of the facemask mandatory until December 14, yet the enforcement had gone down.

The placement of veronica buckets at the entrance of the markets and lorry stations for handwashing and use of sanitizers have also stopped.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Shaibu Mohammed, a trader, said wearing of the masks made breathing difficult for him and once the disease appeared to be going down, he only used it when in public transport.

Mr Anim Daniel, a driver, said he believed the disease did not exist and that government was only scaring Ghanaians.

Madam Yaa Tiwa, a trader at the market said, she used to wear the masks but stopped because the disease was gone and added that even all the protocols including; the handwashing had stopped.

A market queen who spoke on condition of anonymity said, everybody had relaxed in the protocols and the assembly that was was ensuring that the buckets filled with water were always available had also stopped the checking.