Residents, motorists cry over poor Adjei-Kojo roads

Scores of residents and motorists within Adjei Kojo in the Tema West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government to step up efforts to improve roads in the communities.

The residents described the road as bumpy with deep potholes, a hilly path, and eroded portions at the shoulders of the road, muddy when it rains; this is the nature of the road we endure daily on the two kilometres road, which connects Adjei Kojo to its environs, including Ashaiman, Klagon, Suncity, Kanewu, and Santoe.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Nasir Mohammed, a resident and a motorist, said it was difficult to reach out to town because of the deplorable state of the road.

According to him, the road was rehabilitated between 2008 and 2010 but gave way a few years after it was commissioned due to low work quality and lack of proper drainage.

Mr David Omare, a resident, also said, “the road was very bad when I came here in 2002 but we saw the previous government constructed the road, but unfortunately, it is now in a deplorable state.”

Miss Adama Kamaro, a resident, appealed to the government to repair the road, stressing that commuters spend about an hour travelling to Ashaiman, which is just two-kilometre away.

She expressed disappointment at the deplorable road, stressing that some tenants had started packing out of the community.

Mr Yaw Acheampong, a driver at the Ashaiman Under Bridge Taxi Union, disclosed to GNA that drivers always had to visit mechanics after every trip.

He said, “our road is now full of streams and dams, especially during the rainy season, which makes movement difficult,” and appealed to the Government to intervene and rehabilitate the road.