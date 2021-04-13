Some residents of the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District have refused to be part of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise in health facilities n the district.

An observation made by GNA at the various centers suggested that some inhabitants had failed to partake in the exercise with reasons best known to them.

In an interview with the GNA, Mrs Mercy Biney Quansah, a nurse in charge of public health at the Abura Dunkwa district health center said the facility has seen low patronage since it commenced the vaccination activity.

She started that rigorous public education was done through Community Information Centers and at its clinics to sensitize the public to understand the importance of the vaccine.

The facility, she indicated, recorded between 100 and 150 persons “going for the jab daily and described it as “worrying”.

Mrs Quansah urged all to take an active part in the exercise as it was a necessary step in curtailing the pandemic adding that it was safe, effective, and painless just like any other vaccine.

“You only have to eat well like we always say, take good rest and when you feel you have a headache, drink more water, these symptoms are seen after every vaccine “ she added.

Mrs. Grace Dzimmah, a 57-year-old trader, before taking her first jab was worried but the health personnel encouraged her.

She said she needed to protect herself because of an underlying illness.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwamena Andoh, a teacher said many people had politicised the vaccine forgetting that it was an issue of health and not politics, and urged all to take their safety into their own hands.

According to Miss Jane Quashie the virus does not exist.

“How do I take an injection if I’m not sick, nobody has been infected in our village, and even if there is, we can easily wash it off with seawater “ she stressed.

A driver who refused to disclose his name said he does not need the vaccine because he had ways of ensuring that he was fine and free from the novel Coronavirus.

“ As for me and my household we don’t need any vaccine, apart from the fact that we are believers we also take herbal medicines which are equally powerful and we will not succumb to anything less, he indicated.