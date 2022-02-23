Residents of Adiembra get a new footbridge

Residents of Adiembra Electoral Area in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) of the Western Region have heaved a sigh of relief following the commissioning of a new concrete footbridge to ease their movement to and from the town.

Beaming with smiles, some of the residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed their profound gratitude to the Adiembra Fest Committee including the Assembly Member for fulfilling their promise.

According to them, the construction of the bridge had made it easier for them to walk to the adjourning communities with ease.

They recounted that prior to the construction of the bridge some of the residents especially school children had to depend on the deplorable wooden footbridge to enable them to cross a rail line that passed through the community.

The Assembly Member for Adiembra Electoral Area, Mr Patrick Brempoh appealed to the residents living near and far in the community to contribute their quota to help develop the community.

He said the concrete footbridge was constructed at the cost of GH¢16,000.

The new concrete footbridge was commissioned in honor of the first Assembly Member for Adiembra Electoral Area, Mr John Ekow Abaidoo for his tremendous effort in the community.

Mr John Ekow Abaidoo in response urged the residents to rally behind the current Assembly Member to enable him fast track development in the community.