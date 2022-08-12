Residents of Agbozume to receive improved healthcare delivery

Residents of Agbozume, the capital of Some Traditional Area, Ketu South will have easy access to improved healthcare delivery following the refurbishment of an old and abandoned clinic in the community.

Mr Dzisah Futukpor, the businessman, who carried out the philanthropic work, renovated the dilapidated single block serving as the clinic, the Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound beside it and even made extensions to them.

In addition, he provided a new building to be used as the theatre and fenced the facility to ensure a decent edifice to better serve the health needs of the people.

Mr Futukpor, speaking during the ceremony to hand over the facility to the Ketu South Municipal Health Directorate said he was moved to action, when he found out that the once vibrant clinic that served Agbozume and surrounding areas like Ehi and Wheta in the 1970s was dilapidated and deserted.

“This was the only place serving Wheta and other surrounding communities apart from Abor and Keta Hospitals. And so, when I got to know the place had been deserted and was almost like a cemetery and the clinic was running from a nearby rented property, I promised myself to get it back to how it used to be.”

He urged Mr Joseph Kwami Degley, the Municipal Director of Health Services to upgrade the clinic to a polyclinic status to ensure quality healthcare delivery to the growing population of the area and appealed to the health workers there to do well and give the best of care to clients who would be visiting.

Torgbui Adamah III, Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area thanked Mr Futukpor for his benevolence and called on other citizens of means to emulate him saying, “let’s all come together for the progress of Some because the government cannot do it alone.”

There was just one block, and it was so bad that the staff had to leave for fear of an unforeseen situation. Our calls for help earned us the CHPS compound beside the block.

Aside from the CHPS compound not fit being fit for purpose, it was not commissioned for use. Last year, an elder, Mr Futukpor called me to offer help to us and this is the result.”

Mr Degley, the Municipal Director gave the assurance of the Directorate’s readiness to work on the upgrade, take good care of clients and the facility to achieve the purpose for which the place was refurbished.

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South thanked Mr Futukpor for his philanthropy and urged the Traditional Area to recognise people of his kind to motivate others to emulate him so that in the end, there could be progress in the land.

Madam Philomena Agbemabiawo the physician assistant at the facility, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the refurbishment was a great relief in the delivery of healthcare to residents as the rented property from which the clinic was operating was challenging to both health workers and seekers.

“This place is far better. We have separate rooms for consulting, storing, folders and detaining patients and so are maternity and child welfare clinics. The rented place we were operating from was inadequate. Same hall for almost everything. It was bad.”