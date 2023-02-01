Residents of Agyadum appeal to government for social amenities

Residents of Agyadum a farming community in the Amenfi central of the Western Region have appealed to the government and the Assembly to provide them with basic social amenities to make life comfortable for them.

According to the residents, the community lacked feeder roads, portable drinking water, proper school blocks and electricity.

Nana Charles Tawiah, Ebusuapayin for the community on behalf of the residents made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He explained the only source of drinking water was heavily polluted, which he said was affecting their health.

He said the community did not have electricity and explained that the electricity project which started in the community ten years ago was yet to be completed and connected unto the national grid.

“The transformer has become a white elephant as it has been kept in a room for some time now.”

On education, the Ebusuapayin indicated that the community through self-help constructed a three-unity classroom block with teacher’s bungalow before the central government came in to support, but teachers posted to the farming community abandoned their post due to the fact that there was no telecommunication network and other social amenities in the area.

He said the school did not have furniture and that the pupils were forced to sit on the floor to study, the situation he described as worrying and needed urgent attention from stakeholders, adding that for instance a class of over 25 pupils has only five desks.

Ebusuapayin Tawiah appealed to the government to support the community to reshape the Anakun to Agyadum stretch of road to ensure easier movement of goods.

He also appealed to the Ghana education service to post more teachers to the community and put measures in place to ensure teachers posted to the communities did not abandon their duties.