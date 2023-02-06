Residents of Apollonia City appeal to Roads Minister to fix their roads

Residents of Apollonia City, near Kpone-Katamanso, have appealed to the Roads and Highways Minister to fix the

deplorable roads to avoid the associated health risks.

The residents said they had been experiencing respiratory sickness due to the dusty nature of their roads.

The residents made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Appollonia.

Mr. Maxwell Afloo, a motorcyclist, told the GNA that riding on the rough road had affected his back and waist.

He said the bad road had also affected some pregnant women who either had miscarriages or premature deliveries.

He said, “we faced double agony, during the dry season we are soaked in dust, and in the rainy season it becomes very difficult to use the road, as sometimes passengers have to alight and walk through the mud.”

Mr. Kojo Anusu, a mason and a resident of Apollonia City, also told the GNA that people were exposed to substances causing severe lung injuries, colds, and coughs.

He said the shops along the roads all have their goods covered with dust making them unattractive, while food vendors are also struggling with how to maintain hygienic conditions.

Mr. Richard Amartey, a commercial driver, said apart from the dust, potholes on the roads also impede the movement of vehicles.

“We are now working for the mechanics and spare part dealers as we have to regularly buy spare parts as we visit the mechanical shop at least once every week,” Mr. Amartey noted.

“I specifically visit the mechanic shop regularly for maintenance to keep my vehicle in good shape, which also comes with an extra cost,” he said.

Mr. Amartey appealed to the Government to consider the Apollonia City Road as a priority and award it on contract.

Other officials of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) the local branch, also appealed to the Minister of Roads “to hear their cry” and rehabilitate the road.

The GPRTU also appealed to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency to engage the appropriate authorities for support to rehabilitate the road.