Residents of Asawinso-Kojina appeal to contractor to go back to site

Oheneba Philip Amoah, Assembly man for Market Electoral area, in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region has called for immediate action to avert any calamity on roads in the municipality.

He described the Asawinso-Kojina road which links the Asawinso to the Regional capital as a death trap which needed urgent attention.

The assembly man who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said portions of the road was falling off and if nothing was done about it a number of communities would be cut off completely when the rains set in.

Mr Amoah explained that he has personally raised the issue of the bad nature of the road during general assembly meetings, but nothing has been done about it

He said the contractor started work on the road few months before the 2020 elections but left site months after the general election and all efforts to get him back on site have proved futile

The assembly Member in this regard, appealed to the municipal assembly to ensure the contractor went back to site in order to ensure that communities such as Kojina, Esakrom and part of Asawinso were not completely cut off when the rain set in.

Some Residents especially motorists who ply the Asawinso-Kojina also expressed worry about the bad nature of the road, noting that there were big potholes apart from the sides of the road falling off, thereby making it difficult to drive on the road at night.

They blamed the situation on the contractor who had abandoned construction works on the road for almost two years now.

Some market women also told the Ghana News Agency that the nature of the road has made it difficult for them to transport food stuffs to Asawinso market on Thursday’s and called on the authorities to fix the road to stop the number of accidents that occurred.