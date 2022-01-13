Residents of Atidzive urged to embrace Police Public Partnership

Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, has appealed to residents of Atidzive and its surrounding communities to collaborate with the Police service in keeping the environment clean of criminals.

He said it was time community members and elders stood up against what he called “shielding of criminal activities” in the various communities within the Akatsi South Municipality.

Mr Isaac Baah made the appeal in a community interaction and tour to Atidzive, a community within Akatsi South by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

Mr Baah pleaded with elders and traditional authorities to desist from handling cases that do not fall within their powers, “but rather report to us for the necessary actions to be taken.”

He mentioned some offences such as defilement, rape, robbery, drug peddling, and others as cases that must be brought before their outfit for processing to court.

Other issues he discussed included, failure on the part of complainants to do follow up on cases reported to the Police, disrespect for chiefs and elders, and the need to constantly inform the police on all disturbing activities within the communities.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the MCE for Akatsi South, took his turn to educate participants on the need to shun acts of creating division among political party followers.

He said development does not know who is NPP or NDC “but it is to the benefit of all of us, so we must unite and work together for growth”.

Mr Nyahe further said he was always in touch with his Member of Parliament who hailed from the community on how best both could work in bringing progress to the Municipality.

Mr Albert Yevu, the assembly member for the area, outlined some challenges facing the community to the team.

He mentioned inadequate health equipment at the Atidzive health center, lack of educational materials, road network, and others as some issues that needed attention.

The gathering, which saw hundreds of community members in attendance, gave the platform to participants to interact with the MCE and his team on issues affecting them.

It was also attended by Togbui Begla Atidzehlor V, the ‘Dufia’ of Atudzive together with his elders and queen mother, and unit committee members.