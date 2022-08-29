Residents of Avenorpedo urged to eschew acts of division

Residents of Avenorpedo, a farming community within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have been urged to remain united for community developmental growth.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South made the appeal during this year’s 34th celebration of the annual ‘Agbeliza’ festival which is celebrated by the people of Avenorpedo.

Mr Nyahe also appealed to the youth to actively participate in all decision-making processes of the community “since you are our future leaders.”

He added that his outfit would continue to work hand in hand with the MP for the area to bring development to the community.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for the area, in a speech read on his behalf, emphasized the need to reject acts of division within the political landscape in Avenor.

“Politics should not divide the citizens of Avenor,” he stated.

Mr Raphael Ahiable, the assembly member for the area, said one core purpose of the festival since its inception in 1987, was to bring development to the people of the area.

Mr Ahiable, however, appealed to the authorities to expedite action in the construction of the roads linking Avenorpedo, Abor, and Dagbamate.

Mr Ahiafor and Nyahe presented a cash amount of GHC10,000 and GHC5,000 respectively towards the festival.

Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament and former MP for Akatsi South, also presented a cash amount of GHC2,000.

Performances from culture troupes characterised the event.

It was on the theme “Development Through Unity-The Benefits of Reconciliation.”