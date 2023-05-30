Residents of Ayawaso East Municipality applauds MCE on developmental projects

Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly have held its town hall meeting with the call on residents to partner the Assembly in its rapid developmental projects.

The meeting seeks to brief and update the citizenry in the municipality about the Assembly quest in the construction and commissioning of social and economic infrastructure as well as the Assembly’s effort in bringing the much needed amenities to the door step of residents.

In attendance were Zongo Chiefs, Opinion leaders, Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members, Market women, Artisans, Landlords, Driver Unions, Persons With Disaiblities (PWDs), Faith Based Organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CBOs), Women’s Groups, Scrap Dealers, Heads of Departments and Staff of the Assembly.

Addressing a well-attended meeting, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, Madam Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed Adams Kuta expressed her profound gratitude to residents for their appreciation of the works of the Assembly in addressing challenges and other pressing needs of the Municipality.

She again commended management and staff of the Assembly for the continuous response to issues bothering in the municipality and the rapid attendance in solving problems for speed growth and development of the municipality.

The Assistant Engineers, Mr. Edmond Addai in a powerpoint presentation disclosed the construction and commissioning of projects and indicated that the Assembly have rehabilitated the children and recovery wards at Nima Government Clinic, the construction of a storage facility as well as the construction of 12 seater water cluster facility at the 37 Military hospital basic school and a 3-storey medical block at the Nima Government Clinic.

On education, the Assembly he said, have constructed a 3-storey 9 unit classroom block at the Flagstaff house basic school, rehabilitation of 2-storey 12 unit classroom block for Kanda cluster of schools, 6 unit classroom block at Al-Waleed school and a 3-unit kindergarten block at the Islamic Training Institution and the grand commissioning of Tafsliya Islamic basic school.

He disclosed that the Assembly have procured 1,690 dual desk, 1830 mono desks, 437 sets of teacher’s chairs and tables, 80 sets of hexagonal desks and the distribution of bags, educational materials to Nursery and Kindergarten children during the annual celebration of “My First Day at School”.

Highlighting on Water and Sanitation, he said the Assembly constructed 20 seater water closet facility at the Flagstaff House, rehabilitation of 12 seater water closet at Alwaleed Basic School, construction of 12 seater water closet toilet facility at 37 Military basic school.

In addition, periodic clean exercise, daily collection of refuse and the desilting of drains to avoid flooding, stone pitching and water fencing of Kanda overpass, construction of pedestrian bridges, installation and extension of security lights in the municipality.

“Renovation of Municipal Assembly office and the construction of Kanda Zonal Council office and the Administration block for Kanda Technical Institute, rehabilitation of Islamic Research basic school”, he mentioned adding that the Assembly also disbursed cash and items to 245 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and registered close to 11,683 on the NHIS in collaboration with the NHIA.

Report by Ben LARYEA