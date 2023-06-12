Residents of Borae, Chinderi, in Krachi Nchumuru cry out over bad roads

Residents of Borae, Chinderi and adjoining Communities in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region have expressed worry about the poor state of Borae to Chinderi road network.

They have therefore appealed to the government to come to their aid to ease traffic, enhance relaxation, development and strengthen commerce in the Communities.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the district indicated that some residents describing the road network as death traps and unmotorable whenever it rains.

Mr Edmund Asun, a farmer who frowned at the state of the road, in an exclusive interview with the GNA, urged the Oti Regional Minister to ensure that the road was fixed before the rainy season fully begins.

He said farming would be enhanced with quality road as farm produce would easily be conveyed to the markets for farmers to recoup their investments when their produce is sold out.

Rebecca Asantewaa, a trader could not hide her frustration, after recounting to the GNA the difficulties she encountered plying the road on a daily basis to conduct her business especially Borae and Chinderi markets.

She said the situation was particularly worse during the rainy season, with no vehicle moving.

Nana Obrempong Kanya, Paramount chief of Krachi Nchumuru Traditional Council called on the government to address the problem by fixing the road.

Describing the effects of the situation on the day-to-day activities of residents in the enclave, the Paramount chief said pregnant women in labour were the worst affected.

Nana Kanya said, when you look at the nature of the road the pregnant women in labour would have to endure the nature of the road when accessing healthcare from Bejamesi, Grubi, Akaniam, Zongo Macheri and Chinderi to Borae to the Hospital at Kete-Krachi.