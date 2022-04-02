Residents Of Chorkor Chemuena Benefit From Japan, UNDP CHPS Facility

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Ghana Health Service has constructed a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) at Chorkor Chemuena in Accra, with a Japanese Government Fund.

The facility was constructed and equipped as part of the project dubbed: “strengthening community health systems to support the continuity of essential services for the vulnerable during and post the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The project is to support essential health services provision in Chorkor Chemuena under the Ablekuma South sub-metro.

Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, speaking at the ceremony on Friday said Japan had provided support for important health initiatives, including facility development in the health sector in Africa through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

He said at TICAD 7 which, held in 2019, the Government of Japan launched the Africa Health and Wellbeing Initiative, aiming to establish sustainable healthcare systems suitable for Africa with the view to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

TICAD 8, he said would be held on August 27 and 28, 2022, to provide opportunity for strengthening Japan-Africa cooperation to overcome health challenges exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended UNDP for its dynamic partnership with the Government of Japan which had brought effective support in health-related projects in Ghana,and encouraged the people of Chorkor Chemuena to utilize the facility fully as they sustained the edifice.

Mr Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, said the CHPS was a pragmatic strategy aimed at promoting access and equity in health service provision and bringing health services close to communities in deprived, hard-to-reach or vulnerable localities.

Through the concept, he said communities had been actively and meaningfully engaged in planning and delivering healthcare and empowered to become players and partners in their own health and well-being.

He said effective implementation of the CHPS concept would be critical if Ghana was to attain Universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goal 3, aimed at ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

“As part of this intervention, UNDP in collaboration with Ghana Health Service is also strengthening the capacity of other health facilities and CHPS Zones in Accra Metro and Ga Central to ensure continued essential health services provision for underserved communities,” he said.

He was confident that the facility would strengthen access and quality of community health service provision and ultimately contribute to better health outcomes within Chorkor and its immediate environs.